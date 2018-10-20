news

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
Housing construction in Tallinn.
Housing construction in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Dozens of Ukrainian construction workers have turned to law firm Eesti Õigusbüroo as their employers have failed to pay their wages despite the fact that an employment contract exists between the parties.

A large share of the workers were paid only after they involved a lawyer and after the matter was taken to the labour dispute committee.

Katrin Martis, lawyer at Eesti Õigusbüroo, said that dozens of people had approached their firm in the issue. 'I've personally dealt with five of the cases. All of them concern unpaid wages. I would encourage people to seek help in such a situation, as lawyers can negotiate the best possible solution. In two of the five cases, I turned to the bailiff to claim the wages, the other three will have received their wages in full by now,' Martis said.

She stressed that remuneration can be claimed only if there is written evidence, and that the limitation period for the claim is three years.

'Witness statements don't count here, only written proof does, for instance in the form of an employment contract or bank statement. I advise people to see a lawyer as soon as possible in case of a labour dispute, as that way there is a higher likelihood of eventually getting paid,' Martis said.

In some cases all it takes is for the lawyer to contact the employer on behalf of the employee and explain their plan of action to get their fair wages. If that doesn't bring any results, the lawyer can file an application with the labour dispute committee or a statement of claim with a court. All of these activities are exempt from state fees in case of a labour dispute and generally end with a positive result for the employee.

Eesti Õigusburoo is the largest law firm in Estonia that under an agreement with the Ministry of Justice provides legal advice for free or at a reduced rate to residents of Estonia.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ukraineconstruction


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
19.10

Prime minister discusses illegal migration with EU colleagues

19.10

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

19.10

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

19.10

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak Updated

19.10

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

18.10

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

18.10

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

Opinion
08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

18.10

Viru-Nigula to support launch of pulp mill studies

18.10

Tallink to buy new shuttle ferry for €250 million

17.10

Estonia sees fastest inflation in Baltics in September

17.10

Trade union: Ferry operator TS Laevad offering employees unethical benefits

17.10

IKEA publishes first Estonian-language online catalogue, confirms expansion

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:04

Estonia to bring back electric car subsidy, this time for businesses

16:01

Day in the Life: Kersti the flutist

14:05

Estonia to be advertised with help of foreign celebrities

12:16

Law firm: Ukrainian seasonal workers struggling to get paid

10:12

Survey: Half of Estonian women would like three or more children

19.10

State implementing measures to boost development of Northeastern Estonia

19.10

Security cameras can be used to process personal data

19.10

Bank of Estonia: Instant payments would make payment environment smoother

19.10

Third-quarter registered unemployment steady on year at 4.5%

19.10

Izmailova: Greens to confirm election list on 1 December

19.10

Estonia 200 unlikely to attract enough votes to shake up Estonian parties

19.10

Prime minister discusses illegal migration with EU colleagues

19.10

Ratas increasingly popular, Kallas losing ground among Reform voters

19.10

Bomb scare at Tallinn shopping centre

19.10

Third child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning following Kakumäe gas leak Updated

19.10

Police and Border Guard showcasing work on Facebook on Friday and Saturday

18.10

Estonia 200 rules out cooperation with Conservative People's Party

18.10

Party ratings: Support of Russian speakers of Centre on the rise again

18.10

Kristina Kallas to run for chairwoman of Estonia 200 once party is founded

18.10

2019 state budget passes first reading in parliament

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: