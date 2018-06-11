Estonian Railways to improve safety at 50 level crossings

Over the next few years, Estonian Railways (EVR) plans to equip 50 level crossings with traffic lights and barriers in order to improve safety.

The company has completed a plan for renovating level crossings and equipping them with barriers, which divides the crossings into four groups, an EVR spokesperson told BNS.

In all, EVR infrastructure includes 152 railroad crossigns, 37 of which of equipped with traffic lights as well as barriers, 79 of which have only traffic lights, and 36 of which are unregulated. During the past year, the company has added barriers to three crossings which were previously regulated by only traffic lights.

In the first phase of upgrades, additional safety features will be installed at 51 crossings by 2021, the spokesperson said.

Owing to a procurement debate, EVR has thus far been unable to conclude a contract with the winner of a tender for modernising the traffic management systems in Western Harju County, the spokesperson noted. Last week, a second-tier court ruled in favor of Estonian Railways, but the other side has until 15 June to contest the decision. "Said project includes equipping Kulna railroad crossing with traffic lights and barriers," the spokesperson said. "We wish to upgrade the safety equipment at Kulna to Category 1 in the first half of 2019 at the latest."

On 20 February, a passenger train and truck collided at the railroad crossing in Kulna, leading to the derailment of two passenger cars. Nine people were taken to the hospital, including the truck driver, who had been driving under the influence, the engineer, a conductor as well as six passengers.