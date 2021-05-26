Cyclists worst at crossing railroads

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Railroad crossing in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: Karin Koppel
News

Four people have died and two people have been injured in train accidents this year and there are situations daily where pedestrians and cyclists are in danger of being hit on a railroad crossing. The most problematic thing is cyclists often refusing to get off and walk over crossings.

Train driver Artur Lorents told ERR that there are one or two situations each day, where people narrowly escape an accident. "The most dangerous location is the Tallinn-Pääsküla route, where trains drive without too many stops, people do not take that into consideration and presume that if the train is at a distance, it will certainly stop at the platform," Lorents said.

Train drivers have faces a similar issue in other places as well, such as Kehra or Jõhvi. There have been so many close escapes that trains slow down in the region.

Lorents said his most frightening case was in Saue where a mother rushed for the train with their child. "Instead of letting the train pass and then run on the platform, they ran over in front of the train while holding the child by the hand. I was going at 100 km/h," the train driver said.

As weathers get warmer, more and more cyclists are out on the roads. Quite a few of them ignore the directive to get off the bicycle for the railroad crossing.

Tarmo Vahemets, head of NGO Lifesaver Estonia, a non-profit dealing with railroad safety, told ERR that car drivers behave best at railroad crossings, followed by pedestrians and then cyclists. "One of the age groups that we see often is 15-35, 15-40. The elderly get off nicely and smaller children are much more aware as well," he said.

Cyclists consider the pipe fences in front of crossings as a source of danger, as navigating between them causes a drop in attention. Vahemets said they have been placed there to indicate a dangerous zone that must be crossed with the bicycle at the person's side, in which case it should not become a distraction.

"There is a beautiful word in Estonian: ülekäik ("over-walk"). If you decipher that a little, then it is a place where you walk over and not ride over. If you want to ride over the railroad, there are bridges. According to research by the Transport Administration, people know that they should get off their bicycle at crossings and cross as a pedestrian, but less than half actually do it," Vahemets said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:38

Gallery: Admiral Bellingshausen sets off on Arctic trip

12:11

Falling coronavirus rates brings people back to stores

11:40

Tallinn confirmed as host city for two European athletics championships

11:02

Interview | Ambassador of Georgia on Independence Day

10:41

Health Board: Estonia's R rate falls to 0.86

10:33

Health Board: 185 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:18

UK daily: President urges Britain to curb Belarus money laundering activity

10:17

Authority initiates proceedings for sudden study platform price hike

09:59

NATO CCDCOE CyCon 2021 international conference takes place Wednesday Updated

09:51

Statistics: Construction volume contracts 7 percent on year to Q1 2021

09:26

Ministry submits draft law exempting state pension from tax

08:55

Prime minister: EU freedom of movement must be restored as soon as possible

08:22

Cyclists worst at crossing railroads

25.05

Foresight Center: Estonia needs to change its car-centered transport policy

25.05

Prime minister to NATO Secretary General: Alliance remains solid

25.05

70 free parking lots for scooters will be created in Tallinn City Center

25.05

PPA signs contract on construction of second phase of southeastern border

25.05

Minister to WHO: People of all countries should have access to vaccines

25.05

€6 million support in fixing schools' remote learning issues due

25.05

Former EDF commander recommends loan instead of cuts in national defense

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: