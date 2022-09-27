PPA van collides with passenger train in Setomaa, two border guards hurt

Elron train.
Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Two people were seriously injured before noon on Tuesday in a collision between a border guard van and an Elron passenger train in the village of Kolodovitsa in Setomaa.

Marek Kiik, head of communications for Rescue Center South, told ERR that the Alarm Center received a call about a collision at the Veski railroad crossing at 11.29 a.m.

Kiik said that responders had a hard time getting two severely injured men out of the van.

"The first of the men was retrieved at 11.47 a.m. and the other at 12.36 p.m. Both were taken to the Tartu University Hospital," Kiik said.

The third passenger of the van was given first aid on location. Kiik said that the train driver and two passengers on board were unharmed.

The rescue spokesperson said around 1 p.m. that the train can move under its own steam, while the van is still blocking the tracks, with a trailer on the way.

Baldur Pilden, head of operations for the South Prefecture, said that the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) van was coming from Piusa and heading towards Koidula when it drove in front of the passenger train out of Tartu.

"Information we currently have suggests the rapid response team was not on a call, while the operatives were on duty and on their way to a training. It is unclear why they failed to notice the approaching train and drove in front of it," Pilden said.

Rescue workers had to cut the boarder guards out of the van's wreckage. Two of them were taken to the Tartu University Hospital in very serious condition.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

PPA van collides with passenger train in Setomaa, two border guards hurt

