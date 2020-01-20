Cyclist killed at Kehra railroad crossing

A cyclist was killed on Sunday evening after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Kehra, Harju County.

The police were notified about the accident, which took place at the Ülejõe crossing in the town, about 40 kilometers southeast of Tallinn, on the Tallinn-Aegviidu line, at around 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

The cyclist died instantly, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Train traffic on that line is currently halted, and the police are working at the scene.

Safety at railroad crossings has been repeatedly highlighted in recent months via safety videos and other information.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!