Youths target Kohtla-Järve buses with air rifle

PPA attending the scene at one of the air rifle attacks on a Kohtla-Järve bus on Thursday afternoon.
PPA attending the scene at one of the air rifle attacks on a Kohtla-Järve bus on Thursday afternoon. Source: Social Media
Youths caused damage to three buses in the eastern Estonian town of Kohtla-Järve on Thursday afternoon, after they fired on the vehicles with an air rifle or air gun of some description.

"We have now established that three buses' windows were damaged during yesterday's incident. According to preliminary information, it was an air rifle that was used," Jelena Filippova told ERR's Russian-language news portal Friday.

The incident took place at around 3 p.m. on Thursday on Kalev tänav in the city; the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified and as a result two juveniles and a 20-year-old man were detained for 48 hours.

Noone was injured in the incident, it is reported.

Criminal proceedings under the direction of the Viru District Prosecutor's office (in Estonia, the PPA is not left to conduct its own investigations autonomously, but instead is directed by the prosecutor's office-ed.) and carried out by the Jõhvi PPA department.

Serious public order offenses can, according to the penal code, carry a fine or imprisonment up to five years, though details of what the actual punishment might be, as well as other information on the case, have not been disclosed for as long as it is ongoing.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

