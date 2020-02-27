Tallinn woman killed by snow-removing tractor

A 51-year-old woman died was killed by a tractor removing snow, in a parking lot in Tallinn's Mustamäe district on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary information, the tractor pushing snow was reversing in the parking lot when it struck and killed the 51-year-old woman, who died at the scene. The 53-year-old driver was not under the influence of alcohol, the PPA said in a press release.

The PPA says it sends its condolences to the deceased's loved ones.

Between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, 38 traffic accidents were reported to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) across the country. 25 of these happened in Tallinn and elsewhere in Harju County.

