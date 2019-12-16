ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Paper: First median guardrail installed on Estonian road to prevent crashes ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Picture is illustrative.
Picture is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

A median guardrail has been installed for the first time in Estonia to stop drivers overtaking and fatal collisions, Postimees reports, but drivers are not happy with the decision.

The Estonian Road Administration installed the barrier in the middle of the two-lane (1+1) Tallinn-Rapla-Türi road to prevent accidents at a cost of €500,000 and included a guardrail, signs, and a turning point.

Postimees writes this is a test section of 3.4 kilometres and the road administration is monitoring its effect on the 7,500 drivers who use the road, which has a gentle curve making overtaking dangerous, each day.

Road Safety Coordinator at the Road Administration Janno Vilberg said the section of road had been chosen deliberately because there have been 10 frontal collisions between vehicles in the area.

But driver Endel told Postimees he was unhappy because the rail results in long queues forming behind slow vehicles and drivers will not be able to overtake.

Editor: Helen Wright

