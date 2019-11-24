Smart traffic control system to be built on Tallinn ring road

The Estonian Road Administration has started a €5 million project to turn the Tallinn ring road into a smart road by 2023.

Over the next five years, the agency will install on kilometers 0-30 of the ring road variable speed limit and warning signs, modernize its network of weather and traffic monitoring systems and build a smart and safe parking area for 100 trucks.

"As a new solution V2I/I2V devices will be used, enabling communication between the vehicle and infrastructure," project manager Mari-Liis Sepp said.

Communication between vehicles and the infrastructure warns drivers of possible dangers, thereby reducing the likelihood of traffic accidents. This technology will also improve the efficiency of traffic by giving warnings about traffic jams ahead, allowing for alternative routes and guaranteeing more environment-friendly driving, the Road Administration said.

"Although applications such as Waze, Google and others already offer this kind of help, this technology will leave out the human link and the vehicle will get the information it needs for making decisions itself," Sepp said.

Another solution to be implemented for the first time is a traffic diversion system used in case of accidents. The Tallinn ring road will also be equipped with information boards as well as variable speed limit and warning signs.

A smart truck parking area will also be built on the ring road by the border of the city of Tallinn and Venekula village along with a snow scaffold, toilet, information kiosk, modern lighting, cameras and open WiFi area.

Information about free spaces in the truck park is collected with sensors and sent directly to the vehicle via the DATEX II data exchange service of the Road Administration as well as on the nearest information boards on Tallinn ring road or through the V2I/I2V transmitter.

"Considering that the number of road trains on Tallinn ring road has doubled over the past ten years, the creation of modern parking facilities and a truck parking area is intended to render traffic on the ring road smoother and safer," the Road Administration said.

All ITS solutions to be created will be managed by the traffic control center of the Road Administration.

The project will run until the end of 2023 and the total budget is €5 million, of which €1.9 million is financed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Tallinn ring road will become a smart road. Source: ERR

