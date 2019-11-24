ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Smart traffic control system to be built on Tallinn ring road ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tallinn ring road will become a smart road by 2023.
Tallinn ring road will become a smart road by 2023. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian Road Administration has started a €5 million project to turn the Tallinn ring road into a smart road by 2023.

Over the next five years, the agency will install on kilometers 0-30 of the ring road variable speed limit and warning signs, modernize its network of weather and traffic monitoring systems and build a smart and safe parking area for 100 trucks.

"As a new solution V2I/I2V devices will be used, enabling communication between the vehicle and infrastructure," project manager Mari-Liis Sepp said.

Communication between vehicles and the infrastructure warns drivers of possible dangers, thereby reducing the likelihood of traffic accidents. This technology will also improve the efficiency of traffic by giving warnings about traffic jams ahead, allowing for alternative routes and guaranteeing more environment-friendly driving, the Road Administration said.

"Although applications such as Waze, Google and others already offer this kind of help, this technology will leave out the human link and the vehicle will get the information it needs for making decisions itself," Sepp said.

Another solution to be implemented for the first time is a traffic diversion system used in case of accidents. The Tallinn ring road will also be equipped with information boards as well as variable speed limit and warning signs.

A smart truck parking area will also be built on the ring road by the border of the city of Tallinn and Venekula village along with a snow scaffold, toilet, information kiosk, modern lighting, cameras and open WiFi area.

Information about free spaces in the truck park is collected with sensors and sent directly to the vehicle via the DATEX II data exchange service of the Road Administration as well as on the nearest information boards on Tallinn ring road or through the V2I/I2V transmitter. 

"Considering that the number of road trains on Tallinn ring road has doubled over the past ten years, the creation of modern parking facilities and a truck parking area is intended to render traffic on the ring road smoother and safer," the Road Administration said.

All ITS solutions to be created will be managed by the traffic control center of the Road Administration.

The project will run until the end of 2023 and the total budget is €5 million, of which €1.9 million is financed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).

Tallinn ring road will become a smart road. Source: ERR

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinn ring road
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:22

Population minister says all Estonians in Finland are welcome to return

12:06

Estonia blocks higher education institution due to sustainability fears

10:04

Smart traffic control system to be built on Tallinn ring road

23.11

Lantern festival brings 40-meter long dragon to Song Festival Grounds

23.11

VTA to M.V.Wool: Repeat listeria testing not needed after positive sample

23.11

Prime Minister: Coalition wants to stay together

23.11

SEB: No reason to fear bubble burst in Estonian real estate market

23.11

Many companies affected by storm in southern Estonia cannot claim damages

23.11

Rural affairs ministry official reports suspected corruption to prosecutor

23.11

Task force wants to make society accessible by 2035

23.11

Gallery: Almost 100-year-old electricity substation restored in Paide

23.11

Demographic committee trying to support Estonians in Finland

23.11

Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me

23.11

Justice chancellor: Take people making threats to court

23.11

Car prices set to go up due to environmental requirements

23.11

Port of Tallinn to sell Paljassaare properties

22.11

Associations back bill seeking to simplify foreign investment involvement

22.11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

22.11

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

22.11

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: