ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bus carrying nearly 70 passengers crashes, rolls off Tallinn-Narva highway ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The Ecolines bus left the road and rolled on to its side early on Sunday morning.
Open gallery
9 photos
Photo: The Ecolines bus left the road and rolled on to its side early on Sunday morning. Author: Nadine Martee
News

A long-distance bus carrying 67 passengers crashed on the Tallinn-Narva highway early on Sunday morning, with nine people taken to hospital.

The St. Petersburg to Tallinn Ecolines bus left the road around 30 kilometers from Tallinn, and rolled on to its side, at 4.45 a.m. Sunday morning, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Nine people were taken to hospital, none with life-threatening injuries. Four of the injured were Latvian citizens, it is reported.

The remaining passengers were taken onward to Tallinn on a replacement bus. The crashed bus was later towed away (see gallery).

Ivo Utsar of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) northern prefecture said that the driver was found to have no traces of alcohol in his system, and had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. How many passengers were also wearing seatbelts is not yet known.

Early indications suggest technical failure of the bus causing the driver to lose control, though an investigation is underway.

However, Ecolines spokesperson Elis Kovaljov told news portal Delfi that a collision with either an obstacle or a wild animal on the road was behind the accident.

"Because it was dark and the weather was so bad, the bus driver couldn't spot [the obstacle] quickly ... hence why the bus slipped off the road and, due to slippery conditions, the bus rolled over," Kovaljov said.

Road maintenance company Üle OÜ says however that the road had been salted, and was wet, rather than slippery, a line backed up by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet).

"Despite the fact that today's accident could have been caused by various factors, passengers can always do a lot to maximise their safety Right from sitting down at the start of a journey, you should fasten your seat belt," said Ivo Utsar.

The PPA asks any witnesses to call 112; passenger luggage left behind at the scene can be reclaimed by contacting the Ida-Harju PPA station at P. Pinna 4 in Tallinn.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppatraffic accidentsroad safetyecolinesbus crashtallinn-narva highway
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Crisis contacts
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:02

Opposition MP announces campaign calling for a positive January

14:56

Bus carrying nearly 70 passengers crashes, rolls off Tallinn-Narva highway

13:59

President Kersti Kaljulaid's end-of-year interview

12:07

Estonia provides nearly €100,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in December

10:29

Former interior minister frozen crab empire nets almost €37 million profits

09:09

Finance minister: I won't attend independence day reception either

08:23

Police: Holiday season domestic violence up from last year

28.12

Jüri Vips Spa overtaking move voted best in 2019 Formula Three championship

28.12

Youth blaze killer trial set to start in February

28.12

Real estate agent: Tallinn prices likely to continue rising in 2020

28.12

Police use tasers less than 10 times in 2019

28.12

Electric car use in Estonia up 5 percent to January 2019

28.12

Financial intelligence unit: Rossiya Segodnya/Sputnik sanctions no surprise

28.12

Jüri Ratas' year-end interview: I don't want to be president

28.12

Several journalists in newspaper Postimees exodus

28.12

Tallinn transport want bus passengers to use 'stop' button

28.12

British paper: Estonian-born Dr. Trump unrelated to US president

28.12

In case you missed it: December 21-27

27.12

Two-storey shopping mall opens in North Tallinn

27.12

What the papers say: Truth, Tenet and Justice, Christmas trees and cars

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: