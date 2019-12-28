Tallinn transport want bus passengers to use 'stop' button

Bus passengers are being encouraged to use the 'stop' button on buses in the capital from January when Tallinna Linnatranspordi AS will launch a project aimed at saving time and money.

From January 1, bus and trolleybuses passengers should press the button as they approach the bus stop where they will leave the bus.

The purpose of the change is to reduce the number of stops for drivers which makes public transport smoother and faster and, in the winter, warmer.

All passengers on buses and trolleybuses will be informed of the change with a voice message "Attention! Press the Stop button to exit!".

Head of Tallinn City Transport Bus Service Meelis Tartu said the city has looked at the experiences of other cities and neighboring countries where the stop button is actively used, works well, and helps to make public transport smoother and more economical.

Tartu said: "We also know from the experience of others that getting used to this change takes time, which is why we have put drivers at the heart of it. For example, if the voice alarm system and electronic signage are not working for some reason or the driver is not fully convinced whether there are passengers on the bus who want to leave or who are going to press stop, they still have to stop."

