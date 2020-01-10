ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A VKG power station where a recent workplace fatality occured.
A VKG power station where a recent workplace fatality occured. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

A total of 15 people died in work-related accidents in Estonia in 2019, according the Labor Inspectorate (Tööinspektsioon), up from 11 in 2018.

There were over 4,000 workplace accidents registered as a whole, during that time, compared with over 5,000 in 2018, BNS reports.

Maret Maripuu, Labor Inspectorate director general, said that the general workplace safety environment had nonetheless improved slightly, with companies exhibiting a greater willingness to engage in, and knowledge of, risk assessment, though the lack of change in numbers was worrisome.

"Unfortunately, no major changes in the Estonian work environment can be reported," Maripuu said.

"The number of serious accidents at work has remained essentially the same as a year earlier. We cannot be satisfied with the fact that the number of fatal accidents at work increased last year. If we add the 11 people who died in the workplace mainly due to a health problem, last year was pretty hard for our employees," she continued, according to BNS.

"Increased attention to risk management and regular medical checkups help maintain the work ability of our employees and thus the health of our businesses," Maripuu added.

Of the 4,117 occupational accidents registered in 2019, 3,014 were classified as "light" accidents, and 1,087 involved employees being gravely injured, on top of the 15 fatalities.

The severity of 132 incidents in 2019 is, however, still being determined.

In 2018, there were 5,167 occupational accidents, with 4,037 registered as light and 1,119 involving serious injury, plus 11 fatalities.

However, a change in how data is collected may be behind some of this fall – from January 2019 "light occupational accidents" were only recorded in cases where the employee was issued with a certificate of incapacity for work.

The highest number of accidents was registered in 2019 in Tallinn and Harju County, the most populous region of the country, and the metal products sector was the area with the highest number of occupational accidents, according to BNS. The fisheries sector saw the fewest accidents at work, and the highest number of falls in workplace accidents were recorded in national defense, public administration and the timber industry.

Abroad, the largest amount of occupational accidents involving Estonian employees took place perhaps unsurprisingly in Finland.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

workplace safetyworkplace deaths in estoniaworkplace accidentsworkplace fatalities
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:02

Infrastructure minister confident Rail Baltic will still receive EU funding

16:41

Political differences of Estonia and Finland will not affect PM meeting

16:10

New rural affairs minister abandons changes initiated by predecessor

15:55

Health checks start for Tallinn Zoo residents

15:29

Aviation expert: Missile strike most likely cause of Tehran plane crash

15:13

Heads of TÜK clinics express no confidence in CEO

14:57

Legal assessment: Linnamäe hydroelectric power station should continue work

14:19

Court: Bill to allow charging tenants for renovation to render rent unclear

13:50

Gallery: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin visits Estonia

13:49

Workplace fatalities in Estonia rise to 15 in 2019

13:28

Kaljurand: Global politics ruled by club law

13:14

Lemetti has necessary votes to be elected Viimsi mayor

12:57

Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

12:35

Culture is happening: January 10-16

12:16

M.V.Wool to relaunch Harku plant

11:58

Tallink chief: We can make hourly Tallinn-Helsinki trips where needed

11:23

Foreign minister in Brussels for EU Iran, Libya meeting

11:01

Incoming prosecutor general makes combating money laundering a priority

10:38

Kontaveit: Brisbane match tough in coming so close, but I fought well

10:12

20 proposals received for alleviation of drug shortages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: