Man dragged for 11 meters behind tram

A drunk man was dragged for approximately 11 meters by a tram after falling between the vehicle and the sidewalk on Saturday night in Tallinn.

The accident happened at 11.31 p.m. at Majaka tramstop, a police spokesperson said.

Information gathered at the scene said a 49-year-old man with signs of intoxication exited the back door of a tram and fell between the carriage and the edge of the sidewalk.

The tram started to move and the pedestrian was dragged along for about 11 meters. The pedestrian was taken to the North Estonian Regional Hospital.

The details of the accident are being clarified.

