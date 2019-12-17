ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station finds new home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station on Sunday. Source: ERR
A man attempted to abandon a cat in a baggage locker at Tallinn Bus Station Sunday morning. However, ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera reported Monday evening, the cat was rescued from its plight and has now found a new home.

CCTV footage inside the bus station shows the man placing the year-old cat in the locker, and later removing it after its miaows attracted the attention of passers-by.

The man placed the cat on the floor and left, never to return, by which time security staff had been informed.

The cat was chipped, but the chip wasn't registered, making it impossible to identify the true owner.

"This is a big problem. I've been talking for 10 years about the need for a single register in Estonia, a tagging obligation" said Heiki Valner, leader of the Animal Rescue Team (Loomapäästegrupp).

"The owner of the animal needs to be linked to that animal and then we can track them down," he added.

The Animal Protection Act states that abandonment and abuse of an animal is an unlawful act, with those committing such acts liable to fines.

It is apparently not uncommon for a person abandoning an animal to appear in the field of view of a security camera. The Animal Rescue Team can pass on this information to the police.

The cat abandoned on Sunday however now has a new owner.

"A two-year old child who barely speaks was able, when the cat topic came up, to string together four words: 'mommy, christmas, kitty, and please-please','' noted Valner of the new owner.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment (in Estonian) is here, which some readers may find upsetting.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

