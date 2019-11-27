ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Slippery road conditions lead to dozens of crashes

Slippery conditions.
Slippery conditions. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Although no injuries were sustained, more than 40 car crashes have already occurred due to slippery road conditions in Tallinn and Harju County on Wednesday morning, following on the heels of over 20 crashes in Southern Estonia on Tuesday.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that it's time for drivers to recall their winter driving skills and factor in longer drive times in connection with their fellow motorists as well as weather conditions.

"These statistics indicate that it's time for drivers to recall their winter driving skills — ranging from cleaning snow and ice off their vehicles to factoring extra time into their drives," said Hannes Kullamäe, director of traffic control at the PPA's North Prefecture. "One needs to take into account both fellow drivers as well as the fact that braking distances increase in slippery conditions."

Major highways have been treated with road salt, but drivers are being asked to be extra careful on side roads and in stretches of road passing through forest. Increasingly wintry weather conditions mean it's also high time for drivers to put winter tires on their vehicles.

"While they are required only as of Dec. 1, actual road conditions demand them now already," Kullamäe said. "With black ice, winter tires alone aren't enough; drivers also have to adjust their driving style in accordance with weather and road conditions."

The PPA official confirmed that the police are prepared to start checking drivers' tires for compliance beginning this Sunday, Dec. 1.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

road conditionsroad safetycar crashes
