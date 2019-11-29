ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police conducting door-to-door crisis checks during defense league exercise

PPA badge (picture is illustrative).
PPA badge (picture is illustrative). Source: PPA
A volunteer Defence League (Kaitseliit) exercise takes place in Estonia from Friday evening will also see Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel conducting door-to-door visits at some selected villages on Saaremaa, Hiiumaa, Lääne and Pärnu Counties.

The exercise includes a scenario in which members of the public in those areas would require crisis evacuation, according to a report on ETV current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera.

"The main message is one of a crisis situation," head of the Kuressaare PPA patrol unit Matis Sikk told Aktuaalne kaamera.

"Exactly what will happen will be made clear when we come out. We will then be asking how soon individuals in this crisis situation would be ready to evacuate their place of residence...but noone is actually going to have to leave their home at this time," Sikk continued.

Sikk also noted the plan was not to surprise anyone after dark.

"I believe we are not going to scare anyone in the dark. 'Scare' is a bad word anyway, but darkness always adds to that factor," he added.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment (in Estonian) is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

