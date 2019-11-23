ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Many companies affected by storm in southern Estonia cannot claim damages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
News

The storm that struck southern Estonia several weeks ago is classified as a force majeure by the law, leaving many companies unable to sue Elektrilevi for damage to their businesses after power outages.

Under normal circumstances Elektrilevi malfunctions must be rectified within 16 hours, but in the case of an emergency situation, such as the storm, the malfunctions must be remedied within 72 hours. This means that only customers who were without power for 72 hours or longer will be able to file a claim for damages, ETV's Aktuaalne kaamera (AK) reported on Friday.

So far Elektrilevi has received 100 claims, of which 48 have already been settled.

"The freezers thawed, the produce there was spoiled. But the €16,000 that Elektrilevi has now compensated for these 48 claims is certainly not the amount that many companies have suffered when we talk about the food or wood industry," said Elektrilevi board member Andres Tõnissaar.

Nopri farm was without electricity for 45 hours and estimate the damage to be €5,000 but will not be able to make a claim. "I value my time and nerves, and I will not pursue it anymore," farm owner Tiit Niilo told AK.

Larger timber companies, as well as dairy company Valio Eesti's Võru plant, will not claim for damages as the electricity was only out for a few hours.

"In fact, this is a situation where the company's own willingness to cope within 72 hours plays an important role," said Tõnissaar.

"There are huge sums involved. On the one hand, it is the purchase of generators, on the other hand, the preparation of our own electrical systems. In any case, today we are seriously considering preparing for such interruptions in the future," said Maidu Solovjov, Managing Director of Valio Eesti.

But for some businesses, the cost to protect themself from future storms or emergencies is too high.

"€40-50,000 would be a real additional investment that a processing company would need to invest in. Unfortunately, today, we can't handle major investments, let alone emergency investments," Niilo of Nopri farm said.

In the case of Elektrilevi's proposal that businesses look out for themselves, it remains unclear how, if a million-dollar telecommunications company such as Telia cannot provide backup for themselves in the event of a power outage, low-margin companies or families on the poverty line should be able to do so.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:04

Prime Minister: Government coalition wants to stay together

15:24

SEB: No reason to fear bubble burst in Estonian real estate market

14:53

Many companies affected by storm in southern Estonia cannot claim damages

14:24

Rural affairs ministry official reports suspected corruption to prosecutor

13:19

Task force wants to make society accessible by 2035

12:42

Gallery: Almost 100-year-old electricity substation restored in Paide

11:49

Demographic committee trying to support Estonians in Finland

10:58

Ratas: I'm sure Kaja Kallas regrets the words she said about me

10:32

Justice chancellor: Take people making threats to court

09:30

Car prices set to go up due to environmental requirements

08:30

Port of Tallinn to sell Paljassaare properties

22.11

Associations back bill seeking to simplify foreign investment involvement

22.11

More than 10,000 businesses established by Estonian e-residents

22.11

M.V.Wool: Vet board has not repeat tested us for listeria in a month

22.11

More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

22.11

ALDE admits mistake in publishing Ansip and Toom's election ads

22.11

Ratas on Järvik report: My suspicions were confirmed

22.11

Ukraine cancels free long-term visas for Estonian citizens

22.11

Finnish parliament speaker to visit Estonia on Monday

22.11

Ministry to merge agencies, PR bureau hired

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: