Paper: Border fence broken by trees in October storm

Fallen trees broke the eastern border causing tens of thousands of euros worth of damage the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) estimate in October's storm which struck south Estonia, Postimees reported.

The daily wrote (link in Estonian with photos) on Monday that fallen trees broke fences and border guard surveillance technology.

"During the storm, trees broke the fence and the equipment that was there," Egert Belichev, head of the PPA's integrated management office told Postimees. "There has been lots of talk about the loss of electricity and so on, but this storm did a lot of real damage to our border strip in quite a few places."

Belichev also said this is another reason why the state needs to buy more land for the border strip than the originally planned 10-meter strip as there is now an additional risk of tree fall.

