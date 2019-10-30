ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Storm damage in Võru County.
Storm damage in Võru County. Source: Jaanus Tanilsoo/Elektrilevi
News

Approximately 20 percent of residences in Estonia will be hit by storm damage over a ten-year period, according to recent research.

The research, conducted jointly by the University of Tartu, Tallinn University of Technology, and the Association of Estonian Insurance Companies (EKsLi), studied storm and wind damage risk across the country, finding 30,000 dwellings were affected by storms, defined as wind speeds of at least 21 meters per second for at least 10 seconds at least once every two years.

The latter figure is the watershed, above which damage risk increases, the EKsLi finds.

With a figure of windspeeds over a 10-second stretch exceeding 28.4 meters per second, or Force 10 on the Beaufort Scale, around 10,000 dwellings were affected over a ten-year period, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

While the amount of damage claims from Sunday's storm is not yet known, claims for any major storm can stretch to several million euros, the report said. This is exacerbated by flooding damae, as happened in Pärnu in 2005, the EKsLi said.

The greatest wind damage over the past decade came in 2013, when two storms in October and December brought windspeeds in excess of 30 meters per second and 1,156 building damage-related insurance claims totalling over €2 million. Similar storms occurred in 2011 and 2015.

Group head of property insurance at If insurers, Lauri Nõu, told ERR that over €225,000-worth of claims has been recorded by his company since Sunday so far, and that figure is expected to climb significantly.

Damaged roofs are among the largest costs, he said.

Karen Soosalu, head of property damage at Salva Kindlustus insurance firm said that her company had received 15 claims so far, again expecting that figure to increase, with most claims coming from South Estonia.

The EKsLi oversees insurance disputes, in addition to acting as a professional insurers association and analysts.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

storm damagestorm of oct. 26estonian insurersinsurance risk


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

09:48

Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage

09:22

Prosecutor's Office launched criminal investigation into Swedbank

08:51

5,000 still without electricity on Tuesday night

08:06

Challenger 2 tanks arrive at Tapa

29.10

Nearly 400 corruption crimes registered in 2018, many in state sector

29.10

What the Papers Say: Tallinn Transport trip to China and RT attacks

29.10

Helme: We've found a candidate for IT minister

29.10

Prosecutor general: I will not argue with politicians

29.10

Swedbank Estonia: Initiation of sanction process logical course of events

29.10

Poll: Support for EU membership at 74 percent

29.10

Seeder: Pension reform bill complete

29.10

Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

29.10

USAID index highlights Estonian civil society organizations as role models

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: