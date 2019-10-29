Man dies after weekend storms

A man has died after being struck by a falling tree branch during storms which struck on Sunday.

According to regional daily Lõuna Postimees (link in Estonian), the 57-year old man was a student at the Räpina Horticultural School (Räpina Aianduskool) in southeastern Estonia. The school says it sometimes holds classes at weekends, and this weekend was one such time.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, when students were walking though the school's park on Pargi tee after having classes.

The man was taken to hospital unconscious after being struck by the falling branch, and later died.

