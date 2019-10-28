Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country

Extensive power outages caused by yesterday's storm have taken a toll on the national data network in the south of Estonia that supplies state and local government agencies with internet access.

Data communication is disrupted or down completely in around 30 locations. Border crossing was disrupted between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Luhamaa border point, while the internet connection has been restored there by now. The internet was down for the South Estonia Hospital last night, and several Võru and Põlva county schools and local governments still lack a connection, the State Information System's Authority (RIA) communicated.

While the state data network's communication nodes have backups, the extensive blackout also rendered the latter useless. RIA technicians are working to restore communications as soon as possible, while it largely depends on when power is expected to return.

RIA offers data communication and internet services to state and local government institutions and, in special cases, to legal persons offering public services in the state's name.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!