ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
State's Information System Authority (RIA).
State's Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
News

Extensive power outages caused by yesterday's storm have taken a toll on the national data network in the south of Estonia that supplies state and local government agencies with internet access.

Data communication is disrupted or down completely in around 30 locations. Border crossing was disrupted between 9 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Luhamaa border point, while the internet connection has been restored there by now. The internet was down for the South Estonia Hospital last night, and several Võru and Põlva county schools and local governments still lack a connection, the State Information System's Authority (RIA) communicated.

While the state data network's communication nodes have backups, the extensive blackout also rendered the latter useless. RIA technicians are working to restore communications as soon as possible, while it largely depends on when power is expected to return.

RIA offers data communication and internet services to state and local government institutions and, in special cases, to legal persons offering public services in the state's name.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

luhamaa borderriastorm in south estoniastorm damages


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:27

Think tank report outlines steps NATO needs to take to defend Baltics

17:59

Ministry preparing to regulate lobbying

17:23

Insurers: Storm damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros

16:51

Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country

16:10

Foreign minister: Estonia-US 5G memorandum will not hurt China relations

15:38

Bank of Estonia: Cooling of economy to reach labor market too

15:02

RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki resigns

14:31

Feature: Remembering Estonian political prisoner Kalju Mätik

14:06

Justice minister: Perling willing to serve as acting prosecutor general

13:34

Estonian state airline Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

13:09

Russian Federation aircraft in Estonian airspace incursion

12:33

Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

12:26

Border crossing at Luhamaa disrupted by storm Updated

12:05

Rein Müllerson awarded Order of Friendship by Putin

11:43

Gallery: Over 30,000 still without power Monday morning, following storms

10:43

University of Tartu seeking additional funding for colleges

10:20

Tallink ferry stranded in Stockholm by breakdown

09:47

Health Board campaign to draw parents' attention to need to vaccinate

09:14

Margus Hunt's Colts win again

08:31

Prime minister blasts coalition partner EKRE's LGBT+, prosecutor statements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: