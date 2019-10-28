Internet service at the Luhamaa border crossing point in Southeastern Estonia was cut off in Sunday's storm, as a result of which border crossings at Luhamaa were disrupted on Monday morning. Power and border services have since been restored.

The internet connection at the Luhamaa border crossing point was restored shortly before 11:30 a.m., and the border crossing point was once again fully functional, according to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) apologized for any inconvenience.

Operations at the border crossing station in Koidula, meanwhile, were unaffected; earlier on Monday, those who wished to cross the Estonian-Russian border in Southeastern Estonia were advised to cross at Koidula instead, if possible.

