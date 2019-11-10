Elektrilevi receives nearly 30 damage claims after October storm

By the beginning of this week, Estonian electricity distribution network operator Elektrilevi had received 29 claims for the compensation of damages resulting from power outages caused by a storm that battered Southern Estonia on Oct. 27.

In the event of an emergency, outages must be eliminated within 72 hours, and Elektrilevi will compensate clients for direct damage arising from the absence of power incurred more than 72 hours after the end of the storm, spokespeople for Elektrilevi told BNS.

In addition, Elektrilevi will automatically reduce the network fee for such clients.

Power to some 60,000 households was disrupted as a result of a storm that inflicted the most damage in Southeastern Estonia as well as Tartu and Viljandi Counties.

