ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

16,000 still without power on Monday evening ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Storm damage in Võru.
Storm damage in Võru. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
News

Close to 16,000 electricity customers in Estonia were still without power late on Monday, following Sunday's storms, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The most heavily affected areas were South Estonia, and also parts of western Estonia, particularly Saaremaa and Pärnu County.

The largest number of customers still without electricity on Monday night were in Võru and Põlva Counties in southeastern Estonia, and Viljandi County in south-central Estonia.

Over 60,000 electricity customers were without power across the country in the immediate aftermath of the storms, which hit late afternoon on Sunday, though this figure had nearly halved by Monday morning. The entire town of Võru was without power for several hours on Sunday.

"During the night [of Oct. 27.-28 - ed.), we have re-established contact with many customers, mainly by locating power supply options. Now during daylight, we will certainly get a better picture of the losses," said Jüri Klaassen, head of the control center at grid distribution company Elektrilevi.

Work brigades were assembled Monday morning to tackle the mass outages, and personnel were sent from relatively unaffected northern Estonia as reinforcements.

"The best situation now is in Saaremaa, where we can restore the electricity supply to all consumption points today [i.e. Monday-ed.], and most customers in Pärnu County should be able to recover electricity today. The critical areas are Viljandi, Valga, Võru, Tartu and Põlva Counties, he added, noting that customers without power numbered in the thousands in each of these areas.

Power outages have also disrupted the mobile network operated by service provider Elisa; the company has opted for temporary generators in affected hubs, ERR reports, and even where coverage is available, it is often weaker and more prone to interruption than normal service.

Elisa notes that 112, the emergency number, can be reached by removing the phone's SIM card if coverage is not available with the network.

Situation worst in rural areas

How much damage the storm caused is still being calculated; in Võru, for instance, the clear-up operation began on Monday morning. Three schools in Rõuge rural municipality were closed Monday.

A report on current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera noted that outside of towns, the situation was much worse.

Focusing on rural Võru County, not much seemed to have improved by Monday evening, the report said, with many schools likely remaining closed.

ERR's South Estonia correspondent Ragnar Kond said authorities in the border town of Valga have been struggling to organize education while still being in the dark, quite literally, about when power will be restored. In fact the latter issue, problems with coordination and information between electricity suppliers and their customers, has been the biggest challenge, Kond said.

Other disruption includes an estimated €50,000 in losses by dairy company Valio, and a Võru Maksimarket supermarket threw out 25 cubic meters of spoiled food.

The report noted that since electricity resotration may still be several days off for those in more remote areas, winter food and fuel stocks may already get depleted.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elektrilevistorm damagestorm in south estoniastorm damagesoctober 26 storm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:40

MPs support phosphorite exploration in Lääne-Viru County

09:07

16,000 still without power on Monday evening

07:57

Man dies after weekend storms

28.10

Storm shows Estonia not ready for crises yet

28.10

Think tank report outlines steps NATO needs to take to defend Baltics

28.10

Ministry preparing to regulate lobbying

28.10

Insurers: Storm damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros

28.10

Storm disrupts agencies' internet connection in south of country

28.10

Foreign minister: Estonia-US 5G memorandum will not hurt China relations

28.10

Bank of Estonia: Cooling of economy to reach labor market too

28.10

RB Rail CEO Timo Riihimäki resigns

28.10

Feature: Remembering Estonian political prisoner Kalju Mätik

28.10

Justice minister: Perling willing to serve as acting prosecutor general

28.10

Estonian state airline Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

28.10

Russian Federation aircraft in Estonian airspace incursion

28.10

Gallery: Saturday was pumpkin day at Tallinn Zoo

28.10

Border crossing at Luhamaa disrupted by storm Updated

28.10

Rein Müllerson awarded Order of Friendship by Putin

28.10

Gallery: Over 30,000 still without power Monday morning, following storms

28.10

University of Tartu seeking additional funding for colleges

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: