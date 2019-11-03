ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ratas visits Võru County to inspect previous weekend's storm damage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) flying over Võru County to inspect storm damage.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) flying over Võru County to inspect storm damage. Source: Jürgen Randma
On a visit to Võru County on Friday, days after a severe storm caused extensive damage throughout the county, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that the state will pay special attention to the disruption of vital services.

"The power, water and communications outages caused by stormwinds impacted many people in Estonia this week," Ratas said. "It was a very difficult week for thousands of Võru County residents, and there are many for whom the difficulties are not over yet — not to mention dealing with the consequences."

The prime minister acknowledged the good and often self-sacrificing actions and cooperation of local governments, civil servants and various companies and volunteers in the situation that arose as a result of the storm, as well as in the elimination of storm damage this week.

Ratas said that he raised the topic of the extensive power outage to hit the region and its potential causes and consequences in the government's security committee, which will have a regular meeting on Monday.

"Meetings with Võru municipal leaders, rescue and police representatives as well as local residents and companies helped me understand our strengths and weaknesses in coping with natural disasters," he said. "In order to gain a comprehensive picture, we will discuss the Võru case and the disruption and restoration of vital services in the Government Security Committee."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri ratasstormpower outagesvõru countysecurity committee
