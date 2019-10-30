5,000 still without electricity on Tuesday night

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Võru electricity substation, which was heavily damaged in the storm.
Võru electricity substation, which was heavily damaged in the storm. Source: Elering
Around 5,000 households were still without electricity Tuesday night, following Sunday's storm which affected southern and western Estonia.

Power grid company Elektrilevi says it has restored power to 57,000 connection points in the meantime, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Vital service companies, schools and kindergarten were prioritized and all have power as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, leaving mostly private homes and businesses still literally in the dark. It could take several more days before power is restored to all customers.

At present, South Estonia is most affected, particularly Põlva County, where just under 3,000 customers still without electricity. Võru and Viljandi Counties have a few hundred each.

Predicting the exact time power will be restored is among the hardest aspects of the post-storm clean up, according to Jüri Klaassen, Head of Elektrilevi Control Center.

"We fully understand that this is the first piece of information everyone expects - when will the electricity come back? However, is extremely difficult to predict the outcome," said Klaassen.

Assistance in the work has even come from Latvia, after Elektrilevi personnel from largely-unaffected North Estonia had earlier been drafted in.

As well as the shortening days, South Estonia saw cold temperatures with figures below zero overnight. Those still without power and thus potentially heating have been advised to approach their local municipality for assistance.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elektrilevistorm damagestorm of oct. 26power grid in estonia


