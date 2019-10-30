Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage

The Competition Authority launched supervision proceedings on Tuesday regarding a large-scale power outage that hit the southeastern city of Võru and surrounding areas on Sunday as a storm hit the area.

The goal of the supervision proceeding is to establish the causes and potential consequences of the power outage, and whether it may have constituted a violation of the Electricity market Act, spokespeople for the Competition Authority said.

"This was an extensive power outage which brought with it exceptionally difficult circumstances," Competition Authority Director General Märt Ots said. "It is a priority for the Competition Authority to determine whether a situation like this could be avoided and whether it may have constituted a violation of the Electricity Market Act."

The Competition Authority exercises supervision over abidance by requirements concerning the quality of network connections pursuant to the Electricity Market Act and regulations of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

