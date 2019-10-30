ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The substation in Võru sustained heavy damage in the storm.
The substation in Võru sustained heavy damage in the storm. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR
News

The Competition Authority launched supervision proceedings on Tuesday regarding a large-scale power outage that hit the southeastern city of Võru and surrounding areas on Sunday as a storm hit the area.

The goal of the supervision proceeding is to establish the causes and potential consequences of the power outage, and whether it may have constituted a violation of the Electricity market Act, spokespeople for the Competition Authority said.

"This was an extensive power outage which brought with it exceptionally difficult circumstances," Competition Authority Director General Märt Ots said. "It is a priority for the Competition Authority to determine whether a situation like this could be avoided and whether it may have constituted a violation of the Electricity Market Act."

The Competition Authority exercises supervision over abidance by requirements concerning the quality of network connections pursuant to the Electricity Market Act and regulations of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eleringcompetition authoritystorm damagestorms


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

09:48

Authority launches supervision proceeding over Võru power outage

09:22

Prosecutor's Office launched criminal investigation into Swedbank

08:51

5,000 still without electricity on Tuesday night

08:06

Challenger 2 tanks arrive at Tapa

29.10

Nearly 400 corruption crimes registered in 2018, many in state sector

29.10

What the Papers Say: Tallinn Transport trip to China and RT attacks

29.10

Helme: We've found a candidate for IT minister

29.10

Prosecutor general: I will not argue with politicians

29.10

Swedbank Estonia: Initiation of sanction process logical course of events

29.10

Poll: Support for EU membership at 74 percent

29.10

Seeder: Pension reform bill complete

29.10

Prime minister attends Enterprise Estonia New York office opening

29.10

USAID index highlights Estonian civil society organizations as role models

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: