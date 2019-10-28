Gallery: Over 30,000 still without power Monday morning, following storms

Nearly 32,000 customers were still without electricity Monday morning, following storms which ravaged much of western and southern Estonia on Sunday afternoon, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

As reported on ERR News, the southeastern town of Võru was entirely without electricity for several hours, though this was restored late on Sunday night, with Võru mayor telling ERR that from around 7 a.m. Monday morning, the power was back on in most areas and vital services were operational, though the total storm damage was still to be estimated. Work, conducted by personnel from electricity grid supplier Elektrilevi, was also hampered by the clocks going back Sunday, meaning darkness fell soon after 5 p.m., as well as trees and branches obstructing routes.

While the total number of customers affected by blackouts stood at around 60,000 on Sunday, this had nearly halved by the Monday morning.

Some areas of south Estonia may reportedly be without power for several more days.

The rural municipality of Rõuge in Võrumaa reported on its social media page that three schools in the area were to be closed Monday, due to outages.

