Insurers: Storm damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros

This past weekend's storm hit Southeastern Estonia the hardest, and according to initial estimates, damages from the storm measure in the hundreds of thousands of euros, Estonian insurers said on Monday.

Lauri Nõu, head of property claims at If Kindlustus, said that initial reports indicate rather extensive damage in Southeastern Estonia and Pärnu and Saare Counties.

"We've received information about more than 30 cases of damaged building roofs," Nõu told BNS on Monday. "In three cases, the roof was utterly destroyed."

He added that If Kindlustus has received notices about dozens of trees that have fallen on buildings and structures, five cases in which damage was caused by wind-blown children's trampolines. Another ten notices involved damages caused by voltage fluctuations, and If has also been notified of one claim for a car that hit a downed tree.

Since claims are continuing to be filed, the total amount of damages incurred is currently difficult to estimate, Nõu said.

"At the same time, it can already be seen that total damages from this storm will amount to hundreds of thousands of euros," he added.

Taavi Kööts, head of customer service at Ergo's claims assessment unit, said that clients have notified the insurer of some 15 or so cases, with initial damages totaling €50,000.

"We are receiving the biggest damage claims from the Elva, Otepää and Võru areas, primarily about damage involving a roof stripped from a building or a tree having fallen onto it," Kööts told BNS, adding that Ergo was also continuing to receive more claims.

Maris Raudoja, marketing chief at insurer Salva Kindlustus, said it was still too early to sum things up, as it is clear that not all losses have been determined by policyholders yet; more precise statistics could be expected by Tuesday or Wednesday.

"The first damages of which Salva Kindlustus was notified have primarily been related to immediately visible damage, such as fallen trees and other damages caused by wind, which have occurred mostly in Southern Estonia, several of them in the Elva area," Raudoja told BNS. "For instance, we have been notified of fallen trees that have damaged buildings and cars."

A storm to move through Estonia over the weekend brought with it rain and heavy winds, knocking out power to tens of thousands of households and causing severe damage in parts of the country.

