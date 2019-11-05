State rail company Elron posts €1.3 million Q3 losses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
State-owned rail operator Elron reported net losses of €1.3 million for Q3 2019, Baltic News Service reports.
Sales revenue nonetheless increased 15.4 percent on year to €4.9 million in Q3, according to BNS.
More figures:
- Operating income: grew by 0.4 percent in 2019 to €7.1 million.
- Operating losses: €12,800, compared with €145,900 profits in 2018.
- Number of journeys: 2.1 million in Q3 (11 percent year-on-year rise)
- Ticket revenues: €4.9 million (17 per cent y-o-y rise).
- State subsidy for passenger carriage: €5.44 million (2018: €5.28 million).
- State subsidy for purchase of new rolling stock: €1.6 million (2018: €1.75 million).
- Labor costs: €2 million (3.9 percent rise on y-o-y).
- Company equity: €155.2 million.
- Company assets: €235.8 million.
- Fleet: 38 trains
- Length of route network: 723 km (132 km electrified).
Editor: Andrew Whyte