State rail company Elron posts €1.3 million Q3 losses

BNS
An Elron train.
An Elron train. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
State-owned rail operator Elron reported net losses of €1.3 million for Q3 2019, Baltic News Service reports.

Sales revenue nonetheless increased 15.4 percent on year to €4.9 million in Q3, according to BNS.

More figures:

  • Operating income: grew by 0.4 percent in 2019 to €7.1 million.
  • Operating losses: €12,800, compared with €145,900 profits in 2018.
  • Number of journeys: 2.1 million in Q3 (11 percent year-on-year rise)
  • Ticket revenues: €4.9 million (17 per cent y-o-y rise).
  • State subsidy for passenger carriage: €5.44 million (2018: €5.28 million).
  • State subsidy for purchase of new rolling stock: €1.6 million (2018: €1.75 million).
  • Labor costs: €2 million (3.9 percent rise on y-o-y).
  • Company equity: €155.2 million.
  • Company assets: €235.8 million.
  • Fleet: 38 trains
  • Length of route network: 723 km (132 km electrified).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

elronestonian economystate owned companies in estonia
