ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

CityBee concludes electric scooter service for season, Bolt to continue ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Bolt electric scooters parked outside of Tallinn Bus Station.
Bolt electric scooters parked outside of Tallinn Bus Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Lithuania's CityBee wrapped up its first season of electric scooter rentals on Wednesday, but plans on being back next season. The Estonian-owned Bolt, however, intends to continue offering scooter rentals in Tallinn for as long as the weather permits.

This spring, CityBee first introduced its scooters in Lithuania before expanding to Latvia and Estonia. According to the companny, approximately half a million trips were made with its scooters in the Baltic states over a six-month period.

"We were most surprised by Tallinn's openness and reception of the new service," CityBee CEO Lukas Yla said in a press release. "Although we launched the rental service in Tallinn the latest, and its population is significantly smaller than those of other Baltic cities, we have 35,000 registered users there by now."

In comparison, the Lithuanian market has 82,000 registered users in all, and the Latvian capital of Riga a total of 39,000.

Altogether 468,700 trips were made in the three Baltic countries over the past half a year.

"In Estonia, scooters were rented for an average period of 23 minutes, while the average time was 21 minutes in Lithuania and 34 minutes in Latvia," Yla said. "Latvians' longer rental times were due to longer distances covered in one trip — 3-6 kilometers, on average. In Estonia and Lithuania, the average scooter ride was between 2-4 kilometers."

According to the CEO, CityBee intends to introduce higher quality scooter models to the market next season.

He highlighted that the rapid increase in popularity and active use of electric scooters demonstrate that the new micro-mobility service is important to consumers. "Electric scooters became much more popular on all three markets than, for example, ride-sharing services," he added.

For over seven years, CityBee has offered a shared car and van rental service in Lithuania and Poland. The company also launched a shared van rental service in Tallinn this April, and its electric scooter rental service in June.

Bolt: As long as weather permits

Estonian-founded and -owned transport platform Bolt, however, intends to continue renting its electric scooters in Tallinn this season for as long as weather permits, spokespeople for the company said on Wednesday.

"Bolt has set no final date for electric scooter rental," Bolt spokesperson Karin Kase told BNS. "The scooters will remain on the streets as long as they are actively used by users and as long as weather permits."

She noted, however, that the scooters obviously aren't suited for transit in snow.

Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, currently operates in over 30 countries. The company launched its electric scooter rental service in Tallinn, Pärnu and Riga in June, and expanded to Vilnius in July and Kaunas in August.

Bolt also rents electric scooters in Madrid.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

boltcitybeeelectric scooters


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:47

Defense minister: Russia to seize every opportunity offered by the West

14:12

Magnus Kirt undergoes shoulder surgery

13:44

Coop Pank third quarter profits up 31 percent on year

13:17

Gallery: 17th Tallinn Fashion Week

12:39

Spirit of Kreenholm returns with plans for new textile visitors' center

12:04

Despite internal audit, criminal fraud investigation continues at TalTech

11:41

Two minors charged with murder of homeless man in Õismäe

11:09

CityBee concludes electric scooter service for season, Bolt to continue

10:36

Defence Forces introduce mandatory Estonian classes for conscripts

10:01

October party ratings: Reform maintains firm lead, Isamaa's lows continue

08:34

Prisons could set up e-shops for inmates

16.10

President dismisses judge caught drunk driving

16.10

Police officers given prize after stopping man with explosive in Mustamäe

16.10

Kiik: Pension reform to be passed before Christmas

16.10

Gallery: Conservationists inspect Estonia's largest tapestry

16.10

Kingo subject to more than dozen questions at first Riigikogu Question Time

16.10

Kiik: Pharmacies should be aimed at healthcare, not business

16.10

Nearly quarter of Estonian population at risk of poverty in 2018

16.10

Müller addresses accusations of meddling in politics

16.10

British troops serving at Tapa receive threatening messages

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: