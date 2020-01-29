New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

Electric scooters should be ridden in bike lanes when possible and their speeds will be capped under proposed new rules put forward by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The new rules will be part of the proposed amendment to the Traffic Act 2013 which seeks to bring in regulations for electric scooters after they became popular in Tallinn, Tartu and other cities last summer. Currently, they are not mentioned in the Traffic Law so their use is not regulated.

The ministry wants electric scooters to be ridden in the cycle lane when possible, or on the sidewalk or pedestrian area if no bike lane exists. A speed limit will also be introduced but, so far, it has not been announced what this will be.

There is also a plan to create a new concept in the law of a "light mobility vehicle" which would include electric scooters and hoverboards.

At the Government Traffic Commission on Tuesday, the ministry briefed the committee on the new amendments.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas said the regulation of electric scooters is necessary for road safety. "Last summer, electric scooters came into the traffic landscape relatively unexpectedly. In the meantime, there has been a thorough public debate and we have reached the first solution we want to implement this year."

Last summer rentable electric scooters were introduced to Tallinn, Tartu and other cities by Bolt and CityBee.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!