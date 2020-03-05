ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Five companies could start scooter rental services in Tallinn this summer ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Bolt scooters for rent in Tallinn.
Bolt scooters for rent in Tallinn. Source: Bolt
News

This year, five companies could start providing electric scooter services in Tallinn, said Vladimir Svet, an elder in Tallinn's central district (Kesklinn). New age, parking and speed restrictions will also be in place this summer.

On Tuesday, the electric scooters were discussed with Svet by parents of Mustamäe and Kristiine districts, representatives of the Transport Department, Public Utility and Town Planning Department and Deputy Mayor of Enterprise Aivar Riisalu. 

Scooters receive speed restrictions as well as parking restrictions.

"Certainly in the Old Town there will be areas where parking will not be allowed. Especially on the narrower streets. And in some other areas of high environmental value, parking bans could be applied," Svet (Center) told ERR.

At the same time, the district elder admitted the rental service works when people can leave their scooters close to their destination.

The meeting also considered it necessary to set different speed limits for scooters in different areas. For example, according to Svet, the speed limit on Reidi road could be 25 kilometers per hour, but certainly not on narrower streets.

Svet said the scooter supply zones are likely to extend beyond the city center and Kalamaja to Kristiine and Mustamäe.

The age limit for the use of scooters will be fixed at 16 or 18 years.

A total of five companies have talked to the city about a potential lease, as well as Bolt and Citybee, who rented their scooters last year, the elder said.

"In two weeks, the rules will be in place and then a meeting with the companies will be held," Svet said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:45

Thesis: Estonian residents join Christian congregations seeking purpose

12:41

Gallery: Readers preserving their snowmen in refrigerators until Jaanipäev

12:27

Third coronavirus case confirmed in Estonia

12:26

Startup visa brought almost 1,000 employees to Estonia in 2019

12:07

GoBus drivers protesting Saare County dialect slogans

11:47

Elering will reduce overhead lines between Muhu and Saaremaa

11:31

Magnetic MRO moves UK subsidiary to Tallinn following Brexit complications

11:03

Luminor issues €500 million worth of covered bonds with negative interest

10:42

Professor: National wholesaler could bring competition to pharmacy market

10:23

Leading members of all Riigikogu parties agree new migrant crisis avoidable

09:56

Helme: Refugees should have been pushed back in 2015

09:41

Ratio of average wage, Tallinn apartment prices remains relatively stable

09:12

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid meets Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump in Washington

08:48

Five companies could start scooter rental services in Tallinn this summer

08:21

Ratas: Society shouldn't be divided on Independence Day

08:05

Tartu asking city residents to take Health Board guidelines seriously

04.03

Truck and tram crash near Tallinn's Central Market Updated

04.03

Court tells man to pay back over €1 million to defrauded women

04.03

Coalition negotiations start in Pärnu

04.03

New automatic rifles for Estonia's defense forces to arrive at end of May

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: