Five companies could start scooter rental services in Tallinn this summer

This year, five companies could start providing electric scooter services in Tallinn, said Vladimir Svet, an elder in Tallinn's central district (Kesklinn). New age, parking and speed restrictions will also be in place this summer.

On Tuesday, the electric scooters were discussed with Svet by parents of Mustamäe and Kristiine districts, representatives of the Transport Department, Public Utility and Town Planning Department and Deputy Mayor of Enterprise Aivar Riisalu.

Scooters receive speed restrictions as well as parking restrictions.

"Certainly in the Old Town there will be areas where parking will not be allowed. Especially on the narrower streets. And in some other areas of high environmental value, parking bans could be applied," Svet (Center) told ERR.

At the same time, the district elder admitted the rental service works when people can leave their scooters close to their destination.

The meeting also considered it necessary to set different speed limits for scooters in different areas. For example, according to Svet, the speed limit on Reidi road could be 25 kilometers per hour, but certainly not on narrower streets.

Svet said the scooter supply zones are likely to extend beyond the city center and Kalamaja to Kristiine and Mustamäe.

The age limit for the use of scooters will be fixed at 16 or 18 years.

A total of five companies have talked to the city about a potential lease, as well as Bolt and Citybee, who rented their scooters last year, the elder said.

"In two weeks, the rules will be in place and then a meeting with the companies will be held," Svet said.

