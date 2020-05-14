Paper: CityBee not renting scooters in Tallinn this summer

CityBee will not bring its electric scooters back to the streets of Tallinn this summer and will instead concentrate on vehicle rental and courier services, daily newspaper Postimees reported on Thursday. However, four other companies are negotiating to run scooter rental services.

Postimees (link in Estonian) wrote CityBee has been put off by the changed market situation and the coronavirus crisis.

Head of CityBee Estonia Britta-Liisa Ait said bringing scooters to the Baltics and Poland this year would require an investment of at least €6 million and the company has decided against this considering the uncertain summer and autumn.

Currently, Citybee is focusing on developing its core service, vehicle and van sharing and a courier service has been launched in Estonia to alleviate delivery difficulties arising from the increased volumes of e-commerce.

While it is not known yet when scooters will return to the streets of the capital, four companies - Bolt, Comodule, Prime.Bike and Tier - are currently negotiating with the city council, Lasnamäe elder Vladimir Svet told Postimees.

Svet said the council contacted the companies as soon as they knew the emergency situation would end on May 18 to start negotiations.

Thomas Tammus, who is in charge of Bolt's scooters, said as soon as a contract is signed with the city they can bring back their scooters. Bolt will also launch its scooters in Tartu this summer.

