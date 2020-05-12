Bolt electric scooter rentals coming to Tartu

The City of Tartu is signing an agreement with transport service provider Bolt with which the latter will expand its electric scooter rentals to Tartu this month.

Commenting on the agreement, Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) said that electric scooters will diversify opportunities to get around town in a more environmentally friendly manner, according to a city government press release.

"Bolt has gained experience in various cities in how to offer a high-quality electric scooter service, and we are hoping for positive cooperation in Tartu as well," Tamm said. "It is of utmost importance tous that riding electric scooters be safe both for riders themselves and for others in traffic, and that scooters are parked only in suitable locations."

According to Thomas Tammus, head of electric scooters at Bolt, the company wants to launch electric scooter rentals in Tartu as soon as possible.

"We will initially launch in Tartu using last season's models, but we will replace them with newer ones on a running basis," Tammus said. "We believe that using rental scooters will help people avoid congregating on public transport and in other vehicles and will provide them with an additional mode of transport in which direct contact with other people isn't necessary."

Bolt's electric scooters can be rented via the same app used to hail rides, using the scooter icon in the top right corner of the screen to toggle between the two modes. The app displays the location of available scooters in town, which can be unlocked for rental via QR code.

Scooters will be disinfected throughout the day, and collected at the end of each day for charging.

