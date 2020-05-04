ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tartu smart bike scheme launches one-hour ticket

A woman riding a smart bike in Tartu.
A woman riding a smart bike in Tartu. Source: Ove Maidla
The City of Tartu will create a one-hour ticket for Tartu Smart Bike Share scheme users which will be introduced in the second half of May.

The one-hour ticket is designed for occasional users and new users, who would first like to test a bicycle and then decide whether to purchase a longer season ticket or a bus season ticket which also includes the right to use Tartu Smart Bike Share. All current users will also able to purchase a one-hour ticket.

The price for a one-hour ticket is €2, which is equivalent to the cost of purchasing a ticket from the bus driver on an inner city bus. The ticket is valid from the moment of purchase and bicycles can be rented within one hour.

If the bicycle ride lasts for more than 60 minutes, the amount of €1 shall be added for each additional hour, analogous to the currently valid price list. A bicycle may be kept for a maximum of 5 hours, after which a late fee of €80 will be charged.

A Tartu Smart Bike Share daily membership costs €5, a weekly membership costs €10, and an annual membership costs €30.

A total of 250 standard bicycles have been in use throughout the winter, to which 500 electric bicycles will be gradually added. Across the City of Tartu there are 69 bicycle docking stations, which are equipped with information boards containing information on using the bicycles. 

Editor: Helen Wright

tartusmart bikes
