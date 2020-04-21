Tartu's electric bike scheme relaunches next week

Tartu's electric bike share scheme will relaunch on Monday with bicycles being disinfected at least once a day. The scheme was closed through the winter months.

500 electric bikes will be added to the service instead of 250 regular bicycles which were used throughout the winter. The bikes will be disinfected regularly and cyclists are being advised to wear gloves.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said the weather will allow electric bicycles to be used again and this will help disperse traffic in the city and that rules in place for the emergency situation must be stuck too.

"Cycling has a lower risk of infection compared to the use of public transport, and therefore cycling offers a good alternative to urban mobility in today's situation. In an emergency situation, of course, it is important to move around as little as possible and only then make a choice in favor of one or another mode of movement, "said Tamm.

Throughout the winter, 250 conventional bicycles have been in use, to which 500 electric bicycles will be added at the beginning of next week. There are 69 bicycle parking lots across the city of Tartu, which are equipped with information boards on the use of bicycles.

