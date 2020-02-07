Ten new bike parking terminals will be added to the Tartu smart bike scheme which launched last summer.

Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm said: "We want to gradually tighten the parking network to increase the use of bikes. Building parking areas beyond the traditional city limits is also an important step to provide an alternative to driving and to reduce the negative effects of ever-increasing parking."

A total of €200,000 is planned in this year's city budget for bicycle terminals. They will be built at:

Pallas Avenue (next to the playground),

Magaziin (Ringtee 10),

Raja street (next to the hospital),

Jaama and Paju Road intersection,

Võru and Ringtee junctions,

At Tehane and Veeuse intersection,

At Sisustus E Kaubamaja on Tehase,

At the Vee and Keskuse intersection,

The intersection of Ilmatsallu Järve Road,

Ojaääre and Kooli intersection,

Betooni and Ravila Street intersection,

C. R Jakobson and JV Jannsen Street intersection,

Two terminals will also be launched in Tartu municipality, outside of the city, at Kõrvekla and Kaupmehe.

