CityBee to bring 200 more cars to Estonia this summer

The number of CityBee vehicles on the roads will be more than 400 this summer as the company plans to expand its business in Estonia. Electric scooters will also be reintroduced and their range expanded.

Britta-Liisa Ait, Head of CityBee Estonia, said the company already has more than 11,000 regular users. Currently, there are 241 CityBee on the streets of Tallinn and surrounding municipalities of which 206 are passenger cars.

Ait said, currently, it is hard to say exactly which vehicles would be introduced, as it relies on customer demand, but there would certainly be more automatic transmission and hybrid vehicles.

In addition to launching new passenger cars, CityBee is preparing for a new electric scooter season.

"Because the first electric scooters season exceeded all expectations and goals set by the company, we plan to offer the scooter rental service in Estonia again and will introduce new models," she said.

She said the new models will comply with the regulations which will be introduced by the Ministry of Economy and Communications which seek to regulate scooter usage.

She also said there are plans to expand outside of downtown Tallinn this year.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!