Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Representatives of the town government of Viljandi have met with executives of Bolt to discuss the possibility that Bolt would launch its electric scooter service in that South Estonian county town.

Spokespeople for the town government said that the town and Bolt are both interested in the launch of the service.

"Viljandi is always open to innovative solutions. Electric scooters are becoming increasingly popular, and in my opinion they would be well suited also for Viljandi," Mayor Madis Timpson said.

The arrival of Bolt electric scooters would not entail any costs for the city.

Thomas Tammus, head of the electric scooter unit at Bolt, said it was positive that Viljandi was displaying big interest in electric scooters.

"Viljandi is a town very well suited for transit by electric scooter the distances that need to be covered are suitable for an electric scooter and traffic is more peaceful than on the streets of the capital city. I hope the negotiations are successful and people will be able to see Bolt scooters on the streets of Viljandi in spring," Tammus said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!