New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

Bolt scooters for rent in Tallinn.
Bolt scooters for rent in Tallinn. Source: Bolt
New rules for the regulation of riding electric scooters will be introduced next summer the Police and Border Guard (PPA) said on Thursday.

These could define how old an electric scooter rider can be, speed limits, and where the scooters can and can't be ridden. Updates will be made to the Traffic Act 2013 which currently does not mention electric scooters.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is suggesting the Traffic Act be updated to say that persons traveling on electric scooters, skateboards, hoverboards and similar vehicles would be considered pedestrians and subject to the rules of pedestrian traffic.

Sander Salmu, head of the traffic and transport division at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, said more specific requirements are being considered in the ministry for driving electric-powered vehicles.

"Looking at how much the industry has evolved over the past six months, we feel that the proposed change, together with current requirements, may not be sufficient to ensure road safety. So we are further analyzing the need for additional requirements for electric vehicles," said Salmu.

Sirle Loigo, senior law enforcement officer at the PPA, told ERR both organisations will work together to change the law.

"There is not yet a clear vision of what the future laws will be, but we are working to make it clearer. For example if there should be an age limit, the use of safety equipment, speed, power and where they can go," said Loigo.

Another worry, Loigo said, is that currently there is no clear picture of traffic accidents involving scooters. Since the scooters were introduced earlier this summer only eight accidents have been reported. As 200 accidents involving cyclists this year have been reported it is thought many scooter accidents are not being reported.

Sander Salmu said changes to the traffic law will be submitted to the government by the end of this year at the latest.

Editor: Helen Wright

traffic actelectric scooters


