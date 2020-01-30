Tallinn implements new traffic light management system, disruption expected

Tallinn authorities have started an overhaul of the city's traffic lights management system, likely to cause disruption and delays through to its completion in December.

The new system, from Swarco Omnia, is to replace the current Omnivue tech, with software already installed at Tallinn's traffic control center as part of the Reidi Road procurement, according to daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

Talvo Rüütelmaa, Deputy Head of Tallinn Transport Department (Tallinna Transpordiamet), said the new system will make Tallinn traffic management easier. The Swarco Omnia system collects traffic data from the capital, reads streams and performs calculations based on predetermined algorithms, Rüütelmaa said.

The system consists of over 300 electronic devices which communicate with each other, and tailors itself to traffic needs and enables remote control, though since traffic lights have to remain functional, the changover will not be done in one fell swoop but rather in stages, starting with the oldest and most obsolete traffic signal controllers, deputy mayor Andrei Novikov (Center) said.

The cost of the transition is not known, since it was a part of the larger Reidi Road project, but experts reportedly put it at around half a million euros.

The entire Reidi Road procurement, which links the harbor area with the Kadriorg and Lasnamäe districts east of the city center and opened in late November last year, cost €43 million .

