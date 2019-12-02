November 2 degrees warmer than average

The average temperature for November was 2 degrees Celsius higher than average, with the second ten days of the month particularly warm. The last time the second ten days of November were this warm was in 1960, the weather service's monthly statistics reveals.

The average temperature in Estonia was 3.4 degrees, 2.0 degrees above the norm in November. The maximum temperature of 12.5 degrees was measured in Kunda on November 14 and the minimum of -9.9 degrees in Narva on November 24.

In the second ten days of the month, the average temperature climbed to 5.9 degrees or 4.6 degrees above the norm. It is the warmest the weather has been in the second ten days of the month since 1960.

The average precipitation was measured at 54 millimeters that is 85 percent of the monthly average. Average sunlight came to 23 hours or 70 percent of the norm.