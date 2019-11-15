The weather in Estonia this fall has been ideal for the growing of winter crops, and if a suitable winter should follow, farmers are hopeful for a good year, as winter crops are one and a half times as profitable as summer crops, daily Postimees writes.

Teet Kallakmaa, the director of Mäetaguse Agro in Järva County, is growing an increasing amount of winter crops, as per hectare, the same amount of expenses and work lead to significantly bigger yields — in the case of winter rapeseed, five tons to its summer counterpart's three, the daily writes (link in Estonian).

Raido Allsaare, head of Järva and Jõgeva County grains producer Mägise OÜ, said that he wrapped up the sowing of winter crops, including rapeseed, barley, rye and wheat, by Sept. 20, and that everything is growing nicely. Recent precipitation has also been beneficial, and Allsaare noted that the earth is now sufficiently saturated ahead of a winter freeze.

Kalju Paalman, who together with his two sons grows flax and grains in Põlva County, warned that the ongoing lengthy fall can be both a boon and a curse for growing crops, as winter crops planted too early run the risk of overgrowing, but should the ground freeze before it really starts to snow, everyone should be pretty pleased.

