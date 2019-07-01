ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further ({{commentsTotal}})

This year's strawberry season has exceeded last year's in parts of South Estonia, but not been as good in the north of the country.
This year's strawberry season has exceeded last year's in parts of South Estonia, but not been as good in the north of the country. Source: Eve Kõrts/minupilt.err.ee
While the home-grown strawberry season is still in full swing in Estonia, the period of lowest prices has already passed. The season itself is likely to last until mid-August this year, it is reported.

Prices at Raja farm in Harju County on Monday stood at €4.20 per kg. The farm's owner, Gunnar Tärn, told ERR's online Estonian news that the lowest prices was now over, adding they will no longer fall, since supply is starting to run out.

It was the same story at the Lemmatu berry farm in Tartu County, where strawberry grower Kärt Karhunen said that prices had in fact started to rise again. There may be a further drop right at the end of the season, Karhunen added, but this is difficult to predict, since in reality all depends on the appearance and quality of the fruit at that stage.

The season so far has been better than last year's she added, where longer periods of dry weather affected supply and quality negatively.

Back in northern Estonia, however, Gunnar Tärn said that vice versa, this year's season was not as good as 2018's. The main reason was consumers had been buying cheaper strawberries imported from Greece, he said. The relatively cold spring retarded strawberry crops' ripening as well, he said.

Stalls outside shopping centers, on roadsides and in other locations are a common sight during summer in Estonia.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

strawberriesstrawberry season in estoniaestonian fruit growing


news.err.ee

