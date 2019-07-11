ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
Strawberries for sale at an Estonian market. Earlier in the season, price per kg would have been lower.
Strawberries for sale at an Estonian market. Earlier in the season, price per kg would have been lower. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Economy

Buying fresh Estonian-grown strawberries and freezing them at home works out cheaper than purchasing deep-frozen product in the stores, even when electricity costs for running a freezer are factored in, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

The average cost of running a 65-liter freezer is around €2 per month, though this can vary depending on the freezer's energy class and volume.

On this basis, 20 kg berries bought at a price of €2 per kg would overall make a saving of around €70 measure-for-measure compared with the same quantity from a supermarket.

This would also hinge on when the fresh strawberries were bought – earlier on in the season the price levels tend to be lower; at present as the season draws to a close prices are exceeding €4 per kg, though savings would still be made on store-bought strawberries even at that price level.

The situation, however, is reportedly the reverse in Finland. According to public broadcaster YLE, fresh berries generally cost more than bags of frozen product at the supermarkets. Whereas 0.5 kg of pre-packaged frozen strawberries costs around €5 there, the same volume ranges from €4-€7 bought fresh, in season.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian economystrawberry season in estoniaberry season in estoniaestonian strawberriesestonian stores


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
10.07

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10.07

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

10.07

Tartu city to cough up €50,000 towards Metallica concert support

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

09.07

Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

Opinion
08:47

Ministry says name law amends discriminate against same-sex families

10.07

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling

10.07

Kadri Simson meeting European Commission President Thursday to discuss role

10.07

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

10.07

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

Business
04.07

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

02.07

Statistics: Industrial production in small year-on-year rise

01.07

Excise duty cuts already leading to reduced prices to consumers

01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
10:38

Prime minister attends EaP 10th anniversary conference in Georgia

09:53

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

08:47

Ministry says name law amends discriminate against same-sex families

10.07

Estonia, Latvia presidents discuss cooperation, including in recycling

10.07

Kadri Simson meeting European Commission President Thursday to discuss role

10.07

Ratings: Kaja Kallas most trusted party leader

10.07

SEB issues scam email, phone call warning

10.07

Foreign minister discusses migration and UNSC with Hungarian counterpart

10.07

Foreign ministry protests Moscow celebrations marking fall of Tallinn

10.07

Tallinn school director quits post following teacher racial slurs Updated

10.07

Gallery: Latvian President on first official visit to Estonia

10.07

Tartu city to cough up €50,000 towards Metallica concert support

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.07

Opinion: Song and Dance Festival not the preserve of politicians

09.07

More than half million tune in to watch Song and Dance Festival

09.07

Minister's Song Festival speech on agenda, content own idea, say organizers

09.07

Moscow to hold fireworks shows for 75th anniversary of Baltic city captures

09.07

Reinsalu: Russia systematically violating OSCE principles

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: