Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce is polling plant growers and livestock breeders until 24 August to gain a more precise assessment of the various damages caused by the exceptionally dry summer period this year.

"In connection with this year's drought, the European Commission is expecting Estonia to provide detailed information on drought damage by the end of August to decide whether or not it is necessary to use additional measures to mitigate the situation. We hope that the European Commission has more measures that could help the producers, who find themselves in a difficult situation due to the drought," the head of the chamber, Roomer Sõrmus, said on Wednesday.

Sõrmus added that as the harvesting season continues, the situation has to be carefully analysed, and additional measures should be taken if necessary. The study will map the situation of crops as well as fodder. "We hope that as many companies as possible will find the time to take part in this important study," he added.

The Estonian government as well as several agricultural organisations have already turned to the European Commission to ask for help mitigating the situation. According to the National Weather Service, the least rain fell in May, June and July in Harju County, Ida and and Lääne-Viru County, in the northern parts of the Lääne, Rapla and Järva counties and the eastern part of Jõgeva County. Due to drought, farmers may not be able to harvest most of the crops in these areas this year. Farmers are also experiencing a shortage of fodder for the same reason.