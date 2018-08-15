news

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Dried-out field in the Estonian countryside. The dry summer is hitting farmers hard
Dried-out field in the Estonian countryside. The dry summer is hitting farmers hard Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce is polling plant growers and livestock breeders until 24 August to gain a more precise assessment of the various damages caused by the exceptionally dry summer period this year.

"In connection with this year's drought, the European Commission is expecting Estonia to provide detailed information on drought damage by the end of August to decide whether or not it is necessary to use additional measures to mitigate the situation. We hope that the European Commission has more measures that could help the producers, who find themselves in a difficult situation due to the drought," the head of the chamber, Roomer Sõrmus, said on Wednesday.

Sõrmus added that as the harvesting season continues, the situation has to be carefully analysed, and additional measures should be taken if necessary. The study will map the situation of crops as well as fodder. "We hope that as many companies as possible will find the time to take part in this important study," he added.

The Estonian government as well as several agricultural organisations have already turned to the European Commission to ask for help mitigating the situation. According to the National Weather Service, the least rain fell in May, June and July in Harju County, Ida and and Lääne-Viru County, in the northern parts of the Lääne, Rapla and Järva counties and the eastern part of Jõgeva County. Due to drought, farmers may not be able to harvest most of the crops in these areas this year. Farmers are also experiencing a shortage of fodder for the same reason.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

farmerschamber of agriculture and commercedrought


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:27

Galleries: Real and Atlético training ahead of Wednesday night clash

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

08:21

Printers, hard copy files shouldn't disappear from legal system, says judge

07:13

Foreign Minister Mikser sends condolences to Italy after bridge collapse

14.08

UEFA Super Cup match preview and analysis

14.08

Col. Jaak Tarien to take over as director of NATO CCD COE

14.08

US defence budget law calls for change to Baltic Air Policing mandate

14.08

Second-tier court overturns termination of Savisaar trial Updated

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:04

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

14.08

Second quarter unemployment rate lowest in decade at 5.1%

13.08

Elektrilevi to buy ELMO quick charge network for €350,000

13.08

Kaido 'Baruto' Höövelson joins Enterprise Estonia board

11.08

Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train service to Tallinn

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19:03

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

17:11

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

16:35

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

16:02

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15:18

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

14:27

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

14:22

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

13:49

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

13:06

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

12:04

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

11:09

Andres Sutt joins Reform ahead of Riigikogu elections

10:27

Galleries: Real and Atlético training ahead of Wednesday night clash

09:25

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

08:21

Printers, hard copy files shouldn't disappear from legal system, says judge

07:13

Foreign Minister Mikser sends condolences to Italy after bridge collapse

14.08

UEFA Super Cup match preview and analysis

14.08

Col. Jaak Tarien to take over as director of NATO CCD COE

14.08

US defence budget law calls for change to Baltic Air Policing mandate

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Second-tier court overturns termination of Savisaar trial Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: