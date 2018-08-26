news

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Kruuse (Reform).
Urmas Kruuse (Reform). Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Former Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Agricultural Committee Urmas Kruuse (Reform) has put a question to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas concerning governmental assistance to farmers for dealing with the effects of the long period of drought this summer.

Reiterating comments he had made a little over two weeks ago, Mr. Kruuse said that farmers were dismayed that whilst information had been made public suggesting that the state was to grant €20 million to compensate the sector for drought losses, in actuality, high-interest loans were being offered instead.

Instead of loans, farmers require state assurance for equal conditions with farmers in other EU member states, where an emergency has been declared, Mr. Kruuse added.

"This government has not taken steps to declare a state of emergency in agriculture, despite the serious situation facing farmers dealing with this summer's drought, a force majeure situation,'' he went on.

False impression that aid would be forthcoming

"Farmers are concerned that the government is trying to create the impression that farmers are to receive aid, whereas the actual assistance from the state comes in the form of the refinancing of loans with new loans, a step which will not help farmers effectively,'' Mr. Kruuse continued.

''It is essential for farmers that the government react seriously to this year's drought, the like of which this region has not seen in about 60 years, and consider providing extraordinary assistance,'' he argued.

Mr. Kruuse also said that there exists great confusion over the date of the payout of the subsidies paid by the Agricultural Registers and Information Centre (PRIA) after the prime minister said at a 2 August press conference that the government also supports early payment of direct aid and is to seek relevant approvals from the European Commission.

Questions that need answering

The estimated losses caused by the drought stand at around 70% of total harvests, and so farmers have stressed the need to restore liquidity, and, according to Mr. Kruuse, need answers to the following questions:

1. Why doesn't the government take the opportunity to provide a form of extraordinary assistance to farmers in a form other than that of a loan?

2. Confirmation that single-area support and support for dairy cattle breeding is to be paid out earlier than planned, ie. 1 October 2018.

Mr. Kruuse also stated that the Parliamentary Rural Affairs Committee has been meeting under an emergency schedule since July to find solutions for preventing any crisis arising from drought damage.

The summer of 2018 started with the hottest May in over half a century, with little rainfall through to August, and saw fire danger warnings from late May, rising to a period of 'extreme' fire hazard warning in late July. Several larger fires included those at Vikipalu in Harju County, Tori in Pärnu County, and the resort town of Narva-Jõesuu, as well as dozens of smaller fires. The period of fire hazard was declared over on 14 August after a period of rainfall.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

urmas kruusesummer of 2018drought aid to farmers in estoniaagricultural aid in estoniaagricultural sector in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair

24.08

Allied training flights in Estonian airspace to continue

24.08

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

2018 Ancient Lights Night: Where to go, what to do

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

FEATURE
BUSINESS
24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

23.08

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

23.08

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

23.08

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Flag with Free Party logo.

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

Fourteen members of the Free Party (Vabaerakond), including the party's chairman Andres Herkel, have asked for a week-long truce to give the governing board time to come to some agreement. The party had already seen calls from five party board members for the resignation of current leader Andres Herkel, and the actual resignation of board member Jaanus Ojangu.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
15:28

Proposed crimes of Communism museum announced by Justice Minister

13:06

Former minister queries government action on agricultural drought aid

11:14

US Senator John McCain dies Updated

25.08

Free Party asks for week grace period to resolve issues in midst of turmoil

25.08

German Air Force to take over Ämari role

25.08

Hotel and Restaurant Association chief doubts wisdom of tourist tax

24.08

Maryland National Guard delegation visits Estonian Defence Forces

24.08

Estonia ranked 12th best European country for business

24.08

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

24.08

Five Free Party board members demand Herkel resign as party chair

24.08

Bank of Estonia: Households continue to borrow enthusiastically in July

24.08

Allied training flights in Estonian airspace to continue

24.08

Ratas meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

24.08

Tallink Group CEO says tourism tax would cause more harm than good

24.08

Estonia 200: Estonia should not fear loans

24.08

Tallinn needs tourist tax says city council chief

24.08

Estonian government aims to intensify fight against money laundering

24.08

Party finance watchdog launches probe into ties between Autorollo, Reform

24.08

Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

23.08

Gallery: Victims of Communism Memorial opened in Tallinn

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: