news

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Dried-out fields are rampant in Estonia as unusually hot and dry conditions persist.
Dried-out fields are rampant in Estonia as unusually hot and dry conditions persist. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Business

While the Ministry of Rural Affairs is set to make various aid measures available to farmers due to an extended period of hot and dry weather, there is no plan to declare a drought emergency in Estonia.

Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm (Centre) said in a press release on Friday that the Emergency Act does not allow for the declaring of a state of emergency in connection with drought.

"This does not mean, however, that we will not come to farmers' aid on this subject," he explained. "We are preparing an appeal to the banks and the buyers of agricultural products, calling on them to take a sensible approach to farmers' ability to meet their obligations in connection with the drought."

In addition, he continued, the ministry has informed the sector that when the requirements of a support measure are not met due to the drought, the Estonian Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) should be notified. "In accordance with the rules of support, PRIA can handle this as an emergency or a force majeure, and the support will not be reclaimed under such circumstnaces," Tamm said.

The minister noted that Northern, Central and Southern Europe alike are experiencing drought-related issues this year.

He also said that the problems being experienced this year can be alleviated in part with direct farm support, the amounts of which are increasing.

"Compared to last year, direct support will increase by approximately €10 million this year, and we will pay out altogether €133.94 million in direct support," Tamm said. "In addition, the government will continue fulfilling its promise and will pay out the full amount of transitional allowance, €18.4 million, from the state budget this year as well."

According to Tamm, the ministry has envisaged in the Rural Development Plan an agricultural insurance support which will enable, among othr things, the compensation of farmers for insurance premiums on crop insurance.

In early July, Lithuania declared a nationwide state of emergency due to a prolonged drought that has affected farmers. A week earlier, Latvia declared a "natural disaster of a national scale."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of rural affairsagriculturepriadrought


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:03

Hungary to reopen embassy in Tallinn

19.07

Astrologer Igor Mang fined €96 for sexual harassment

19.07

Ratas rejects auditor general's criticism over border construction plans

19.07

Ministry of Defence says ongoing wind farm construction lacks permission

19.07

Maintenance payments system both inadequate and ineffective, says judge

19.07

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

19.07

Isamaa leader rejects Interior Minister border costs unanimity claims

19.07

13-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
14:11

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

11:41

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

08:53

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

19.07

Estonia's medicines market should be liberalised, says Justice Ministry

18.07

€803 million invested in Estonia under Juncker Plan

18.07

Skeleton Technologies begins relocating manufacturing to Germany

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:42

Gallery: Col. Riivo Valge takes command of Estonian Air Force

15:49

Minister: Estonia not planning on declaring drought emergency

15:07

Lithuania: Application for synchronisation financing to be filed in autumn

14:27

14 people hospitalised after eating at top Estonian restaurant Updated

14:11

Lithuanian company to open casino next to Alko1000 store in Valka

13:40

Riigikogu Legal Affairs Committee to discuss eastern border question

13:36

No way, says Ossinovski on health, unemployment fund name changes Updated

12:22

Gallery: Prime Minister gets firsthand look at Ruhnu lifestyle

11:41

Second quarter construction price index up 2% on year

11:03

Hungary to reopen embassy in Tallinn

10:23

Gallery: Saaremaa Opera Festival opens with Shanghai Opera's 'Carmen'

08:53

June industrial producer price index up 2.9% on year

19.07

Astrologer Igor Mang fined €96 for sexual harassment

19.07

Cross-border alcohol trade, resulting losses for Estonia continue to grow

19.07

Ratas rejects auditor general's criticism over border construction plans

19.07

Ministry of Defence says ongoing wind farm construction lacks permission

19.07

Gallery: Baltic Sun music festival underway in Narva

19.07

Maintenance payments system both inadequate and ineffective, says judge

19.07

Danske Bank to forgo Estonian money laundering profits

19.07

Four Estonian women in World Fencing Championships, two to face each other

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: