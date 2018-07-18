New summer temperature record set Tuesday, heat to last through August

This summer's new record high temperature of 32.4C was recorded at Lääne-Nigula Meteorological Station late Tuesday afternoon. According to Taimi Paljak, chief meteorologist at the Estonian Weather Service (EWS), the unusually hot weather currently dominating the country looks likely to last through the beginning of August.

Speaking to ERR on Wednesday, Paljak said that the heat is expected to abate somewhat on Friday and Saturday, which may also see showers. Temperatures across the country should stay in the 24-25C range, but locally may reach 27-28C in some areas.

By Sunday, however, temperatures are forecast to return to the 30C range, where they are expected to remain next week as well.

According to the meteorologist, this kind of heat is definitely not typical for Estonia. She noted that Tuesday's average temperature rose 8-9 degrees higher than average temperatures for this time of year, reaching 24-25C. "This is unusual," she added.

While it is yet too early to publish a more exact forecast for next month, Paljak said that some forecast models are calling for a warmer and drier August than usual.

Earlier this week, the EWS issued a heat warning for the entire country, citing not only high temperatures but also a high UV index.

The current all-time record high temperature for Estonia was set on 30 July, 1994, when the temperature in Võru reached 35.2C.